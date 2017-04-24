Report: Nerve In Jaylon Smith’s Knee Regenerating; LB Can Lift His Foot

By: Josh Clark
Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – When Cowboys COO Stephen Jones proclaimed last Friday on 105.3 The Fan that he was “more fired up than ever” that the team drafted Jaylon Smith and the linebacker was “making great improvements.” … It was definitely attention grabbing, but it wasn’t surprising to hear Jones talk glowingly about a player.
Well, today, we may now have an indication as to why he was so excited about the linebacker’s recovery.
According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the nerve in Jaylon Smith’s knee is starting to regenerate and the linebacker can now lift his toes and foot.
While the news is encouraging, Smith still has a long road to recovery ahead, Rapoport says. The linebacker is already planning on taking the field this season with a brace to help with his drop foot condition.
The second-year pro has been participating in the team’s voluntary offseason workouts at The Star in Frisco. The Notre Dame standout missed the entire 2016 season after recovering from a severe knee injury he suffered while playing for the Fighting Irish.
Jones was also asked about many other things during the interview, including the possibility of drafting another quarterback.
Listen to the audio above to hear the entire interview.