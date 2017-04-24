BREAKING NEWS: Police In Dallas Respond To Possible Shooter In Office Building Near The High Five | Read More
Report: Several Injured In Shooting At Dallas Office Building

April 24, 2017 11:00 AM
Dallas Police are responding to a possible active shooter situation at an office building near the High-5 in North Dallas.

According to early reports, at least two people were shot by an unknown assailant at a building in the 8300 block of the LBJ Freeway Service Road near Schroeder Road.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms two ambulances have been dispatched to reports of people shot at the same address.

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 11 over office building where possible shooting took place

From Chopper 11 people could be seen walking out of the office building, an apparent evacuation by Dallas Police due to the situation.

From Chopper 11 people could be seen walking out of the office building, an apparent evacuation due to the situation. (Chopper 11)

From images taken at the scene, it appears that one or more of the glass windows of the office building are damaged (cracked, or broken.)

(Image via CBS Chopper 11)

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for more information.

 

