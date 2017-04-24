CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
SWAT Subdues Suicidal Man Waving A Sword

April 24, 2017 5:13 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Brent Savoie, Crime, Fort Worth, Police, suicide, SWAT, Sword

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A south Fort Worth man barricaded himself in a home for four hours Monday afternoon, while threatening suicide.

Police were called to the home on Townsend Drive shortly before 11:30 Monday morning.

“A man had barricaded himself in his home. He had assaulted his mother, who subsequently called police,” says Sergeant Marc Povero.

He says 41-year-old Brent Savoie opened up the natural gas lines to the house and was threatening to kill himself.

A neighbor, Maria, says Savoie had been acting strange recently.

“We saw him painting his face with camouflage.”

After hours, SWAT officers broke down the door, and Savoie walked out waving a sword. But a short time later, while handcuffed, he tried running off, but didn’t get very far.

The man is undergoing a mental evaluation and will eventually face assault charges.

