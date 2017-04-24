SWAT Subdues Suicidal Man Waving A Sword

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A south Fort Worth man barricaded himself in a home for four hours Monday afternoon, while threatening suicide.
Police were called to the home on Townsend Drive shortly before 11:30 Monday morning.
“A man had barricaded himself in his home. He had assaulted his mother, who subsequently called police,” says Sergeant Marc Povero.
He says 41-year-old Brent Savoie opened up the natural gas lines to the house and was threatening to kill himself.
A neighbor, Maria, says Savoie had been acting strange recently.
“We saw him painting his face with camouflage.”
After hours, SWAT officers broke down the door, and Savoie walked out waving a sword. But a short time later, while handcuffed, he tried running off, but didn’t get very far.
The man is undergoing a mental evaluation and will eventually face assault charges.