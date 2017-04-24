Will ‘TV Tony’ Work 2 Dallas Cowboys Games?

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – For Dallas Cowboys watchers, an added attraction to last week’s announcement of the NFL schedule is the tracking of assignments for Tony Romo, The former Dallas QB who is now CBS’ lead analyst.

The rookie broadcaster, who is being paired with buddy Jim Nantz, will have two opportunities to cover the Cowboys.

CBS has the rights to the Nov. 5 game when the Kansas City Chiefs visit AT&T Stadium in a nationally-televised 3:25 p.m. game. It is expected that Romo will be assigned to that game.

CBS also has the rights to the Thanksgiving Day meeting at AT&T Stadium when the Los Angeles Chargers are at the Cowboys in a 3:30 p.m. start.

That’s it for Romo and the Cowboys being together in the 2017 season – two weeks during which the broadcast team might be almost as big a story as the game itself.