Controversial Flier Asks ‘White Americans’ To Turn In Illegal Immigrants

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A controversial flier appeared on the University of Texas at Arlington campus that asks “white Americans” to report “any and all” illegal immigrants.

The school is taking down the fliers after students said they appeared on a message board inside the university commons.

The group behind the message appears to be protesting the possibility of UTA becoming a “sanctuary campus.” The term “sanctuary city” refers to cities that follow certain procedures to shelter illegal immigrants.

“I feel like it’s ignorant people trying to incite some sort of rally or some sort of riot to get people off campus or get people to go to their way,” said student Kasandra Moreno. “But with such a diverse campus, it doesn’t make sense to do that here.”

The fliers include the website of “Vanguard America,” a white supremacist group, but it’s still unclear if members are responsible for the fliers. CBS 11 did not receive a reply from the group when asked about the notice.

“We are a very open and welcoming campus,” said Moreno. “I’ve been here four years. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

School officials say the signs violate campus policy, and they “expect high standards of civil discourse”

One student saw the flier’s message and is glad it’s been taken down.

“It’s very offensive because I was actually born in Nigeria and I came here when I was a baby,” said student Chineme Obikudu. “It resonates with me in a negative way.”