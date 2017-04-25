CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Dallas ISD & Dallas Parks Training Students To Save Lives

April 25, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: aquatic center, aquatics program, Dallas Independent School District, Dallas ISD, Dallas Park and Recreation, Dallas Park and Recreation Department, Lifeguard, Swimming Lessons, Swimming Pool, Training

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Independent School District has teamed with Dallas Park and Recreation on a special mission — they’re training students now to save lives in the future.

The goal of the new aquatics program is to fill often-empty swimming pools with a future crop of student athletes and Dallas lifeguards.

Teachers and staff at Dallas schools are handing out flyers and swimming coaches are spreading the word and encouraging students to join the after-school program.

The program is a chance for middle and high school students to not only learn how to swim, but eventually become lifesavers themselves.

The free program, which started in March after spring break, teaches water safety to students.

Students, even those with no swimming experience, can show up at either the Alamo Pool on S. Malcolm X Blvd. or the Sprague Pool on Boulder Dr. to participate in the one-month program to teach kids water safety.

Dallas city leaders say funding for new aquatic programs are on the November ballot and the need for lifeguards is great.

‘’The DISD had pools with no lifeguards and [the City of] Dallas had lifeguards with no pools. It was a natural fit. So we decided why not put the two together,” explained Dallas Deputy Pro Tem Erik Wilson. “Out of this program we’re hoping that we will be able to train students to become lifeguards, thereby creating an employment opportunity for students to be lifeguards at our aquatic centers.”

Any student is welcome to attend aquatic programs that include exercise classes, swim lessons and lap swimming for all ages.

