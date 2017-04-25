Former All-Pro Linebacker Says Race A Factor In Desoto Coach’s Possible Firing

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Former NFL All-Pro linebacker Zach Orr says race is the reason why the Desoto Independent School District school board is considering firing their head football coach.

As crazy as this might sound there are members on the school board who don't want Peterman because he is WHITE!! Which is sickening. — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) April 24, 2017

Orr, a former Desoto High School and UNT standout, went to twitter to vent his frustration with the school board about the possible removal of coach Todd Peterman, saying that there are members of the board who don’t want the coach because he’s white.

School board might as well come on their little "executive session" they're ALL good as gone anyway. — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) April 25, 2017

Orr also called out the board in a series of tweets before their meeting ended, saying that “they’re all as good as gone anyway.”

No action taken 🤔 if it was a REAL issue they would've fired him and supported their reason why! Only reasons are selfish motives! — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) April 25, 2017

The Coach Peterman situation is only one problem with the school board they ALL have to be removed. They ALL are part of the problem. — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) April 25, 2017

After the session ended without Coach Perterman’s removal, Orr sent out another tweet, saying that the coach wasn’t fired because there isn’t a real issue and they only would have fired him for selfish motives. Orr followed that tweet up with another one in which he blasted the school board by saying “they all have to be removed,” and that “they all are part of the problem.”

Peterman led the Eagles to a perfect 16-0 season and the school’s first state championship in 2016.

As news spread that the school district was considering firing him, many concerned parents and players made their way to the school board meeting on Monday night looking for answers.

A lot of people found the rumors shocking and some even resorted to speculation that the motive could have been race-related — something they hope isn’t true.

After the meeting, CBS 11 News asked Desoto ISD board president Carl Sherman Jr. about the rumors and current status of Coach Peterman and he repeatedly said “no comment.” After being pressed more Sherman did eventually acknowledge that the situation is “frustrating.”

CBS 11 also spoke with Zachary Orr’s father, Terry, who has watched all four of his sons play football at Desoto High School, one of whom is currently an assistant coach at the school.

Terry Orr said without explanation, rumors are creating an even bigger problem. “There’s nothing positive about coming out and saying ‘hey we’ve got a coach that led us to a state championship … I got an idea … let’s fire him.’ It’s a total embarrassment. It’s one of the most embarrassing things.”

The elder Orr played eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end, winning two Super Bowls with the Washington Redskins. Zachary played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before he announced his retirement in January. The linebacker was a second team All-Pro in 2016 but was forced to walk away due to a congenital back/spine condition.