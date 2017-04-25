Prospect Profile: De’Aaron Fox

The Kentucky freshman can do a lot. But he has one big flaw: his jumper.

At the beginning of this basketball season, I decided to scout players in the 2017 NBA draft class as a hobby. My goal is to take 5 to 10 of those players and post more in depth blogs on them. These are just my thoughts. I hope you enjoy them.

De’Aaron Fox: Point Guard, Kentucky

Height: 6’3″ Wingspan: 6’6″ Weight: 185 lbs.

Quickness, energy.

Commands and runs the Wildcats offense.

No jump shot.

De’Aaron Fox is the driver of the Kentucky offense. If it’s a roller coaster, he is the one keeping it on the track. Fox can lead the break or run sets in the half court. He is lightning quick and has great athleticism. He’s averaging 16.1 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. In college, he can get to the rim whenever he wants. Here against Missouri, he gets a screen, the big stays back preventing the drive or the lob to Bam Adebayo, and the guard is too late trying to recover. Fox gets to the basket easily and scores.

When Fox is attacking and driving he is at his best. His quickness allows him to get to the rim where he is converting 64% of the time according to Hoop-Math.com.

Fox can really show his speed in transition. Kentucky likes to get out and run. And with Fox leading the break, they’re in good hands. Here against Georgia, Fox surverys the floor, and just after the half court line kicks into full gear. He doesn’t convert the basket but he draws the foul.

There is a lot to like about De’Aaron Fox. But he has one major flaw. He is shooting just 23.4% from three according to Hoop-Math. At Kentucky, teams will force Fox to shoot threes. In this example during the Georgia game, he is left wide open. The defense stays back preventing the drive. Instead of shooting the open three, Fox dribbles inside the line, and misses a two-point jumper.

This followed a similar instance in the same game, where Fox took a wide three after a drive and kick out. He is left open, but misses the shot.

In both instances, the defense can afford to double team, or trap the driver. De’Aaron Fox is no threat to make the three, so they leave him open, and take away the drive.

In today’s NBA, the best point guards are a threat to pull up and hit the three. In the pick and roll, if a point guard can shoot, it makes them all the more dangerous. The days of Rajon Rondo and Derrick Rose style of play are on the way out. Facilitating point guards, who either get to the basket and finish, or kick to shooters. Could someone fix De’Aaon Fox’ shot? Sure. Will they? That is what one franchise will have to find out. If they can, he could turn out to be the best point guard in this class. If not, one franchise could set itself back. It all hinges on if De’Aaron Fox can fix his jumper.

Thanks for reading. Pardon any missed typos.