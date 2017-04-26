CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
24-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Front Of Mother

April 26, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Andres Munoz, bullets, Death, Fort Worth, Guns, killed, RIP, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Witnesses say a Fort Worth man was ambushed by a gunman as he left his home and was shot and killed in front of his mother.

Sources say the gunman and the 24-year-old victim have been friends as far back as high school.

“We heard gunshots about 6:35 or so this morning,” said Britney Gomez, who lives around the corner from the shooting scene.

Family members say Andres Munoz and his mother were leaving their house when a waiting gunman opened fire.

“It was like pop-pop,” Gomez said before pausing a few seconds and before continuing the re-creation of the gunfire. “And then it was pop-pop-pop-pop!”

Munoz was shot to death. The family says the gunman was once a friend of his victim. It appears the gunman fled through a back alley. He then tried breaking into a parked pickup truck.

“You could just hear the loudness and, ‘F this!’ And then you couldn’t hear anything else and then you heard the window break and I assumed, Oh! He locked himself out so he was trying to get in,” Gomez said.

Police searched the truck and a nearby dumpster for evidence.

“I just woke up to this,” said Julio Guniga as he looked down the street at the crime tape police cars. “All these cars and police out here.”

The crime scene is a jarring sight to the people who live nearby. Their perception of the neighborhood changed in just a few deadly seconds.

“I’m surprised, this kind of stuff really doesn’t happen over here,” said Guniga. “We are not that close I guess.”

Police had not arrested the shooter as of Wednesday evening.

