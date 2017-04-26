Another Dallas Dog Attack As City Works On Problem

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the City of Dallas continues trying to address the growing problem of dog attacks, there was another one Tuesday night in the Oak Cliff area. Crews with Dallas Animal Services were able to wrangle the mixed-breed dog into a van after it bit a young boy.

The incident took place at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Clarendon Drive and South Tyler Street. According to a neighbor who heard the attack, the boy was bit on his back and face. He was said to be bleeding pretty badly as he was taken away by an ambulance.

“The little boy that lives there, he hugged the little boy and then the dog went crazy and mauled him,” recalled neighbor Maria Rivera. “Bite him on his back, on his cheek, and blood started gushing.” The extent of the child’s injuries is not known, but he did survive and is now recovering.

Neighbors said that they have seen the dog tied up before, so the animal is believed to have an owner. There has been no word yet about what charges, if any, that person could face. Officials are not sure what sparked the attack. The dog is now in Dallas Animal Services custody while an investigation is conducted.

“I go walking with my friend, my neighbor,” Rivera stated. “They have him tied over there in front and, when he sees, he starts barking — bow, wow, wow — starts barking anytime he sees anybody walking.”

Oak Cliff has seen a lot of canine issues in recent years, mainly from stray dogs. A study last year found that as many as 9,000 dogs roam southern Dallas. A woman was mauled to death last May by a pack of loose dogs. City officials have been trying to curb the problem by stepping up enforcement.

In just the first three months of this year, Dallas Animal Services issued nearly 500 tickets to animal owners for failing to spay or neuter their dogs. Officials are also looking to crack down on exceptions and establish rules for dog breeding. Since money has been a deterrent for many dog owners, the city is working with a group to resume free and low-cost surgeries.