Armed Man With Mask Arrested For Making Threats To Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas arrested a man who they say was armed with two loaded handguns, five clips and a mask. They say the man threatened officers at the Southwest Patrol station.
Police say a man in his mid-20s was stopped outside of the building and arrested without further incident. He was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.
The man had a mask similar to those worn by the group Anonymous, according to police. He also had two loaded 9mm handguns and five clips.
He was taken to police headquarters and faces charges on carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon and marijuana possession.
The man was stopped by officers that were temporarily stationed in the outer area of the building due to increased patrol since a 2015 ambush on the police department’s administration building.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.