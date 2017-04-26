CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Armed Man With Mask Arrested For Making Threats To Police

April 26, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: dallas police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas arrested a man who they say was armed with two loaded handguns, five clips and a mask. They say the man threatened officers at the Southwest Patrol station.

Police say a man in his mid-20s was stopped outside of the building and arrested without further incident. He was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

The man had a mask similar to those worn by the group Anonymous, according to police. He also had two loaded 9mm handguns and five clips.

He was taken to police headquarters and faces charges on carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon and marijuana possession.

The man was stopped by officers that were temporarily stationed in the outer area of the building due to increased patrol since a 2015 ambush on the police department’s administration building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

