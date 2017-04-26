NORTH TEXAS STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Business Coach, Author Christy Wright Talks With KRLD

April 26, 2017 11:41 AM By Melissa Harrison
Business coach and author of ‘Business Boutique’ Christy Wright stopped by the KRLD studios to talk with KRLD’s Melissa Harrison and take some questions about starting your own home business.

Christy will be hosting a book signing Wednesday evening at the Barnes & Noble in Dallas at 7700 W. Northwest Hwy, Ste 300 (across from Northpark Mall)

Join Christy at Barnes & Noble to get your copy signed, plus have the opportunity to win $1,000 cash or a 30 minute coaching call.

Watch her on Facebook live with KRLD from earlier today.

