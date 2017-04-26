NORTH TEXAS STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
TRAFFIC: Westbound I-635/LBJ Freeway closed at Greenville Ave. | Check Traffic Map

Homeland Security Formally Opening Immigrant Crime Office

April 26, 2017 7:54 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Homeland Security, illegal immigrant, immigrant crime, Politics, Texas, U.S. Homeland Security, Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department is set to launch an office for American victims of immigrant crime.

The Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement, or VOICE, opens Wednesday and is intended to keep victims informed of the immigration proceedings of suspects.

Critics have argued that such an office is misguided in part because multiple studies show that immigrants are less likely to commit crime than native-born U.S. citizens.

President Donald Trump announced the office in his speech to Congress in February. The office’s creation was also part of an executive order aimed at combating illegal immigration.

Trump’s tough approach to illegal immigration was the core issue of his campaign. The office’s opening comes as his administration is highlighting his accomplishments as he approaches the 100-day marker of his presidency.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia