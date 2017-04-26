NORTH TEXAS STORMS: Current Info | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

‘Main’ Artery Through Euless To Reopen Soon

April 26, 2017 1:19 PM By Matt Thomas
There is some hope for drivers in Euless who’ve been missing the main drag through town because of a massive road construction project that is overhauling miles of Hwy 183.

At a meeting Wednesday to update more than a dozen business owners, Selma Stockstill with the Midtown Express Project said they’ll have Euless Main re-opened to its original capacity by late next month, and it’ll be all-new and usable at 183 by the end of the year.

Replacing beams and knocking the bridge out was necessary to complete the around $850 million dollar undertaking.

“We’re currently on schedule, and we are expecting to be substantially complete by Summer 2018,” Stockstill said. They have a lot of roadway to straighten out. Denise Jenkins has run a passport and visa service in Euless for more than 30 years, and she asked whether the Midtown Express will be a seamless transition with the North Tarrant Express.

“It’s constantly a mess there I don’t care if there’s construction there or not. You’ve got people exiting the tollway from the left side of the road trying to get all the way to the right side and there’s constant accidents,” said Jenkins.

