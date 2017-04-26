CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Parents Recreate Closed Blockbuster Store For Autistic Son

April 26, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Autism, autistic, blockbuster, Sharyland, Texas

SHARYLAND, Texas (AP) – When an autistic Texas man’s favorite video store closed, his parents surprised him by bringing part of it home.

HuffPost reports 20-year-old Hector Zuniga visited the Blockbuster video store in Sharyland, Texas, twice a week since he was 13 to rent his favorite movies. When his parents were told the store was closing, they thought the news would be devastating to Hector. So, they decided to buy some of the store’s inventory to recreate it at home.

Hector Zuniga Sr. brought his son to the store on its final day Sunday in order to give him closure. When they came home, Hector Jr. was surprised to find a Blockbuster rack stuffed with his favorite DVDs.

The moment has been heavily shared on Twitter after it was posted by his younger brother.

