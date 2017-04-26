CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Plan For Drug Cartel Money To Pay For Border Wall Raises Questions

April 26, 2017 7:02 PM
Filed Under: Border Wall, Drug cartel, El Chapo, El Chapo Act, Mexico, Ted Cruz

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – Sen. Ted Cruz’s plan to use drug cartel money to pay for a border wall could take years to succeed, according to forfeiture experts, and opens the door to using the money for any number of new projects.

Cruz’s “El Chapo Act,” proposed to use as much as $14 billion in assets from the Mexican drug lord, as well as assets seized from other convicted cartel members.

Requiring a conviction first, forfeited assets would have to clear appeals, and then claims from interested third parties before the government could ever utilize them, according to Steve Jumes, an attorney with Varghese Summersett in Fort Worth. He said Mexico would likely have claims, along with an unforeseen number of people who could claim they were victimized by El Chapo’s crimes.

Using the forfeited funds for one particular purpose would also be new.

“The use of forfeited funds or property for a non-law enforcement entity to use, is unprecedented,” he said.

An eye on available cash for projects is nothing new in Washington. This bill, Jumes said, could open the flood gates for requests for the same cash.

“It could be El Chapo today with the border wall,” he said “It could be an education program tomorrow.”

Those potential difficulties exist even if the government has its hands on the assets.

Fort Worth attorney David Sloane pointed out the federal indictment for El Chapo does not list specifically what assets the government is aware of, or has seized. The $14 billion is an uncertain estimate.

It would be one thing if the government knew where the money was. It’s more problematic, he said, if the billions in assets are somewhere else.

Cruz appeared on Fox News Wednesday, acknowledging the government still had work to do to determine where the assets are. However, he promoted the ideals behind the idea.

“This is what’s right, to say the people who are violating the border like crazy, we should use their ill-gotten gains to finally build the wall, and to finally ensure we have the assets to secure our borders,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia