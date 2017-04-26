Son Arrested In Mexico For Plano Father’s Death

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have arrested murder suspect Kenneth Midgley Jr. in Mexico. The 28-year-old man was wanted for the death of 50-year-old father Kenneth Midgley Sr. in Plano. The younger Midgley has already been returned to Collin County to face charges.

Police began investigating this case after receiving a call from a worried family member. They made the gruesome discovery at Midgley’s home, located along Nocona Drive, just west of Ohio Drive. Officers found the Plano father dead inside of his garage and nobody else at home. Midgley Sr.’s wife was out of town during the incident.

Officials have not said how the father died, but a murder warrant was issued for his son. Investigators stated that the younger Midgley was once a student at the University of Southern California, but was now living in Plano with his dad. Midgley Jr. also speaks fluent Spanish, and there was concern that he fled to Mexico.

Details about Midgley Jr.’s arrest have not yet been released.

Authorities had called the murder an isolated incident of family violence, and did not believe that Midgley Jr. posed a threat to the general public. Still, neighbors were shocked to learn about what had happened. Many people on Facebook described the elder Midgley as a friendly Boy Scout leader and a positive influence to young men.