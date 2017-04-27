Cavanaugh’s Final First Round Mock NFL Draft

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

Happy Draft Day! My goal in this final mock is to get more than two picks right. This is the most unpredictable draft I can remember and the first missed pick or trade is going to ruin everything. But hey, why hate on fun? Let’s have some.

1 – Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M

We’ll take Myles Garrett and keep it movin.

2 – San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas DL Stanford

They want out. Which means they probably don’t want a QB and could go anywhere. I think Jamal Adams is the safest bet to be a good player for a long time. I’ll take Solomon Thomas only because so many people have it that way. They’re moving to a 4-3 so it doesn’t hurt having a guy that can line up inside and outside and pressure the QB.

3 – Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina

I just can’t believe they’re putting their long term future on Mike Glennon. If they are it’d be oh so Chicago.

4 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen DL Alabama

Too early for another QB to me, no OTs worth the pick, interior lineman at 4 would be nuts. OJ Howard as a possibility? Seen them tied to Leonard Fournette, but give me the best player to help them. Jonathan Allen. Monster.

5 – Tennessee Titans: Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State

They’re really short a couple of CBs. I would take Corey Davis at this spot but in trying to be right I’ll take the top CB because it also fits their needs.

6 – NY Jets: Jamal Adams S Louisiana State

I think Hackenberg gets a shot to be their starting QB, and we’ll go with the best safety we can find. Jamal Adams. With all due respect to Malik Hooker who has the higher ceiling, Jamal Adams is a stud.

7 – Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Hooker S Ohio State

When you look at what they need, I think the player that jumps out at you as the value pick is Malik Hooker. A true CF free safety with outstanding range and ability to create turnovers.

8 – Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford

Jonathan Stewart is a 3.8 ypc back a year ago, time to get younger. Grab the versatile back that can carry it and help you create mismatch nightmares.

9 – Cincinnati Bengals: Leonard Fournette RB Louisiana State

I see Derek Barnett here a lot I just question that athletic profile as a high sack guy in the NFL. Jeremy Hill wasn’t good last year. They need a new thunder to go with Gio Bernard’s Lightning. Leonard Fournette.

10 – Buffalo Bills: Haason Reddick LB Temple

I’m going to take a guy that fills two needs for them. Hasson Reddick of out Temple. He’s an edge rusher in college but a LB at the next level. Showed he can stand up and cover at the Senior Bowl, can go down with the big boys on pass downs or blitz.

11 – New Orleans Saints: Reuben Foster LB Alabama

They need a pass rusher, but if Reuben Foster checks the boxes on the questions they have about his combine diluted sample, I think he makes the biggest immediate impact.

12 – Cleveland Browns: OJ Howard TE Alabama

I think they’ll move up for their QB. That’s what I think. But I’m screwed because projecting a trade is begging to miss every pick. I think at their need spots OJ Howard is the best player.

13 – Arizona Cardinals: Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama

Humphrey is the most punishing hitter and best screen game player I’ve seen in CFB in the 4 years I’ve been doing this. He’s not a bad cover guy just has some issues with his back to the ball when its in the air.

14 – Philadelphia Eagles: Corey Davis WR Western Michigan

They could go CB here as well but Corey Davis is too good to pass up. Everything you want in a #1 WR. They’ve addressed it with money, but this is a much better idea long term for their QB.

15 – Indianapolis Colts: Takkarist McKinley EDGE UCLA

They signed some guys to do this but young talent is always the answer at pass rush.

16 – Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams Clemson

Flacco likes to throw it down the field so either WR left would be a strong option, Ross with speed, Williams with the go get it ability.

17 – Washington Redskins: Derek Barnett Tennessee

Thought about Malik McDowell here, but Derek Barnett doesn’t have character question marks, just athleticism ones for a pass rusher.

18 – Tennessee Titans: John Ross WR Washington

You’re welcome Marcus Mariota. He’s not just a burner. He’s a route runner, manipulates speed in his routes, runs a variety of them. Creates separation easily.

19 – Tampa Bay Bucs: Dalvin Cook RB Florida State

Mike Evans and Desean Jackson, Jameis Winston, and a home run hitter at RB that is also a good receiver. Prosper.

20 – Denver Broncos: Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin

Had a hip he had to get fixed but should be good to go for the season, best OT in the class for me.

21 – Detroit Lions: Charles Harris DE Missouri

They need a guy opposite Ziggy Ansah. Here’s a guy.

22 – Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp OL Western Kentucky

Guy you can plug in on the inside, Laremy Tunsil on the outside. You’re cooking with something there.

23 – NY Giants: Garrett Bolles OT Utah

They gotta get Ereck Flowers off that LT spot. He’s killing them. Bolles has the athleticism to mirror pass rushers out there.

24 – Oakland Raiders: Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt

They need a 3 down backer and his athleticism and natural strength is outstanding.

25 – Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson QB Clemson

They need it, I didn’t do any of the picks on purpose to make this happen, but it happened. Prosper young man.

26 – Seattle Seahawks: Kevin King CB Washington

Seattle loves the length at CB. He brings that plus outstanding athleticism. Needs to improve at the line of scrimmage.

27 – Kansas City Chiefs: Jarrad Davis LB Florida

Derrick Johnson is 36 and coming off his second torn achilles. It’s time.

28 – Dallas Cowboys: TJ Watt DE Wisconsin

I swear I didn’t make him last on purpose. Just predicted picks but alas here we are.

29 – Green Bay Packers: Joe Mixon RB Oklahoma

I think it fits. If they have they ok to make the pick, it’s the right one.

30 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Carl Lawson EDGE Auburn

Lawson plays like a Steeler. Perfect guy to take the torch from James Harrison.

31 – Atlanta Falcons: Jordan Willis DE Kansas State

That combine he had was outstanding. Has all the measurables you want plus solid production. Although it was the Big 12.

32 – New Orleans Saints: Gareon Conley CB Ohio State

Obviously no one knows if or when he’ll be picked, all depends on how much information NFL teams have about his situation at this point.