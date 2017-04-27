CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Grandmother ‘An Eye For An Eye; He Needs To Pay For Killing My Baby’

April 27, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: death penalty, Dickerson, Dominuque, Eye for an eye, Hurd, Kenneth Williams

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One Fort Worth family has waited nearly two decades for this day, now they’re only an hour away from the justice they’ve wanted for the murder of a college cheerleader. Kenneth Williams was being held for her death when he escaped in a 500-gallon barrel of hog slop. He was convicted in the killing of her, and another man.

“It ain’t a day that I don’t get up and think about Nickie,” said Lula Dickerson, the grandmother of victim Dominique Hurd. She can hardly believe Arkansas will finally execute the man who killed her granddaughter.

She has no remorse for the man who shot Hurd as she clutched a bible in an Arkansas pasture. “I wanted them to get them. I’m glad they got him. He has to pay,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson first faced Hurd’s Killer, Kenneth Williams, as he mocked her during the murder trial.

“At the trial he was like trying to laugh at us and turned around and smirked. The guys would tell him ‘you’d better turn around and knock it off,’ you know,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson has newspaper clippings and pictures to remember her granddaughter. But she also has the constant, gnawing pain of grief.

“I would go through this house calling her name, bent over. My ex, he said ‘you’re going to have to stop it. You’re going to make yourself sick,’ ” said Dickerson. “Oh, Lord! That was my heart,” she continued.

“I’m satisfied now because I know he’s going to pay for it,” said Dickerson. “Some people say, ‘Well, his family…’ Well, my family suffered too!” Dickerson continued. “Still! It doesn’t go away. It just goes and comes and we learn to live with it, that’s about all. We learn to live with it.”

More details at 6p on CBS 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch