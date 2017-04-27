Grandmother ‘An Eye For An Eye; He Needs To Pay For Killing My Baby’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One Fort Worth family has waited nearly two decades for this day, now they’re only an hour away from the justice they’ve wanted for the murder of a college cheerleader. Kenneth Williams was being held for her death when he escaped in a 500-gallon barrel of hog slop. He was convicted in the killing of her, and another man.

“It ain’t a day that I don’t get up and think about Nickie,” said Lula Dickerson, the grandmother of victim Dominique Hurd. She can hardly believe Arkansas will finally execute the man who killed her granddaughter.

She has no remorse for the man who shot Hurd as she clutched a bible in an Arkansas pasture. “I wanted them to get them. I’m glad they got him. He has to pay,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson first faced Hurd’s Killer, Kenneth Williams, as he mocked her during the murder trial.

“At the trial he was like trying to laugh at us and turned around and smirked. The guys would tell him ‘you’d better turn around and knock it off,’ you know,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson has newspaper clippings and pictures to remember her granddaughter. But she also has the constant, gnawing pain of grief.

“I would go through this house calling her name, bent over. My ex, he said ‘you’re going to have to stop it. You’re going to make yourself sick,’ ” said Dickerson. “Oh, Lord! That was my heart,” she continued.

“I’m satisfied now because I know he’s going to pay for it,” said Dickerson. “Some people say, ‘Well, his family…’ Well, my family suffered too!” Dickerson continued. “Still! It doesn’t go away. It just goes and comes and we learn to live with it, that’s about all. We learn to live with it.”

