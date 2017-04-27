CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Texas Lawmakers Closer To Ending Sanctuary City Protections

April 27, 2017 6:19 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: LULAC

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A tough new bill targeting sanctuary cities is a step closer to becoming law.

Supporters claim Senate Bill 4 will make the state safer; but, critics call the proposal “state sponsored racial profiling.”

Local leaders in the Hispanic community say families are living in fear.

“They’re in panic mode,” says Hector Flores with the North Texas council of LULAC. “They’re very concerned what’s going to happen.”

In spite of protests and a marathon debate, lawmakers in the Texas House ultimately approved a version of the bill more harsh than even the Senate version. The bill would make it illegal for cities, counties or universities to prohibit police officers from questioning a person’s immigration status—even during routine traffic stops.

“Our worry is that people don’t feel comfortable reporting a crime to police,” says one undocumented immigrant in Dallas today.
Speaking to CBS 11 in Spanish, the man talked about the fear and worry. He says his family now spends more time at home. He fears both the police—and those who know that he fears the police.

“Even just regular grocery shopping or going to the mall,” says Flores, “they’re even afraid to go church. It’s gotten to that point.”

Flores believes that the Texas economy will take a hit if lawmakers continue to indulge in what he calls “anti-immigrant bigotry.” He says skilled workers are returning to Mexico and the area’s booming construction industry will soon feel the shortage of workers. But, that’s not all. Immigrants spend money, too.

“We are going out less. We are not spending money,” added the undocumented immigrant, “so the economy is suffering.”

The man and others defended the plight of the undocumented—pointing out that it is the low wage; but, often skilled workers who have built this country and whose presence have help the economy flourish.

Hispanic leaders also question how police will determine which brown skilled people should have their status questioned.

“I feel offended by that, I sure do,” added a woman named Maria. “Not all of us are from Mexico. I was born here.”
The sanctuary cities bill now heads to committee where lawmakers will hammer out differences in the House and Senate versions of the bill. Governor Greg Abbott has indicated that he will sign it when it arrives on his desk.

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch