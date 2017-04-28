CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Exxon Mobil’s Q1 Profit More Than Doubles

April 28, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Exxon Mobil, Irving

IRVING (AP) – Exxon more than doubled its profit in the first quarter as rising crude prices magnified the cost cuts made by the company as energy prices tumbled.

The company earned $4.01 billion, or 95 cents per share, for the three month period. A year earlier the Irving, Texas, company earned $1.81 billion, or 43 cents per share, as oil and gas prices sank.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected 85 cents per share. Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.

Shares of Mobil Corp. climbed almost 2 percent in Friday premarket trading, but are still down 10 percent for the year.

A barrel of U.S. crude was trading for less than $50 Friday, a third of what it cost five years ago and prices are down almost 8 percent this year after they began sliding again this month.

Exxon’s revenue surged to $63.29 billion from $48.71 billion, but fell short of the $64.35 billion that analysts polled by Zacks were calling for.

Last month Exxon’s new CEO Darren Woods said that the company would increase production and has a mix of projects to handle any level of oil and gas prices. Woods rose to Exxon’s top job two months ago after his predecessor, Rex Tillerson, was named secretary of state by then-President-elect Donald Trump.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

