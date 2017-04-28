TRAFFIC: Four-vehicle crash closes EB I-30 near Collins Street | Check Traffic Map | Twitter | Facebook

Jimmy John’s Employee Keeps His Cool With Gun In His Face

April 28, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy John's, Kansas City, missouri, robbery

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KANSAS CITY (CBSDFW) – A Jimmy John’s restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri was robbed on Wednesday night, but was most interesting was the calmness of the employee that was being robbed.

Surveillance footage captured a black male suspect approaching the counter where he appears to order a sandwich.

The employee enters his order into the computer and tells the man how much he owes. The suspect then can be seen pulling a handgun out of his hoody and pointing it right at the employee’s face.

The employee empties out the register with ease and the man walks out of the store.

Watch the video above to see the chilling video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch