Jimmy John’s Employee Keeps His Cool With Gun In His Face

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KANSAS CITY (CBSDFW) – A Jimmy John’s restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri was robbed on Wednesday night, but was most interesting was the calmness of the employee that was being robbed.
Surveillance footage captured a black male suspect approaching the counter where he appears to order a sandwich.
The employee enters his order into the computer and tells the man how much he owes. The suspect then can be seen pulling a handgun out of his hoody and pointing it right at the employee’s face.
The employee empties out the register with ease and the man walks out of the store.
Watch the video above to see the chilling video.