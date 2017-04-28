Wait Continues As Price Trial Deliberations Enter 8th Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The wait continues Friday as jurors in the John Wiley Price corruption trial enter their eighth day of deliberations. The mood has been quiet at the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas, to the point that any movement at all has people wondering if there is a decision.

The jury ended negotiations at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon due to a personal commitment for one of the jurors. They will continue deliberating on Friday morning, with a deadlock among members on one or more of the 11 charges against Price. He has been accused of mail fraud, tax evasion and bribery.

Prosecutors said that Price took nearly $1 million in bribes, cash, land and cars in exchange for his vote on the commissioner’s court. His assistant, Dapheny Fain, also faces charges. She has been accused of helping Price cover up his crimes. The charges are potentially worth decades of prison time.

If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision, the judge must decide whether or not to declare a mistrial. Jurors could opt to convict Price, or they could acquit him by finding Price not guilty. They could also remain deadlocked on some or all of the 11 charges.

For now, Judge Barbara Lynn has instructed jurors to keep working. It is not known how much longer these deliberations will continue before a mistrial decision is made. Jurors have already logged more than 40 hours of discussion behind closed doors, before Friday even started.

Lynn has not said which charge or charges are keeping the jury deadlocked, nor has she indicated that a verdict is near. Legal experts have explained that the lengthy discussion bodes well for Price, the longest-serving Dallas County commissioner who turned 67 years old while waiting for a decision earlier this week.

Should the judge declare a mistrial, prosecutors will be forced to decide if they want to retry Price, starting the process all over again. Thursday marked exactly two months since opening statements began in the trial. During the trial, Lynn chastised the prosecution for not sharing pieces of evidence with the defense.

Lynn also stated that she may throw out any guilty verdict on mail fraud. She does not believe that the prosecution presented enough evidence to prove that a crime occurred. If the verdict is tossed, the jury’s decision still matters. If they convict Price of fraud and the judge overrules, then the prosecution can appeal. But, if Price is acquitted, then prosecutors cannot appeal.

While the Dallas County commissioner had been in the courtroom for the first few days of deliberations, he has spent the last two days waiting at his attorney’s office. Last week, Price said that, even during the trial, he is continuing to do work for Dallas County as a public official.