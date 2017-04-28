Hundreds Scammed At Luxury Fyre Music Festival In Bahamas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

A luxury music festival proved to be less than it promised, as festival goers are now stranded in Nassau Airport in the Bahamas.

“People are scared, some are crying, and honestly we’re just confused,” says Farah Benghozi of Dallas. “People tried to go outside for some fresh air, and security literally pulled out a chain and bolted us in.”

Fyre Festival takes place on a private island in the Bahamas. Its website advertises it as a “cultural moment created from a blend of music, art, and food”. Prices for attending the festival, staying in a private villa, and enjoying food and music from renowned artists and chefs cost people from $1,500 to $200,000.

“We were expecting a luxurious Coachella type experience,” says Benghozi. “We expected a great time in the water, with all inclusive and VIP access to the food and music. Basically, we expected what we paid for.”

Benghozi says issues started popping up soon after many started arriving yesterday morning. The villas turned out to be only tents, and there was no sign of famous musical acts and top chefs.

“The food they served was like a soup kitchen, and there wasn’t enough of it,” she says.

Image on social media show people handing food out of the backs of 18-wheelers.

Benghozi, along with over 100 other people, decided they’d had enough. They got a bus to Nassau Airport and were promised a plane out this morning.

“Everyone was ready to go, but they checked our passports a million times, said things weren’t matching up,” says Benghozi. “They asked us to step out of the plane.”

According to video on social media, officials at one airport put chains on the doors to keep people corralled.

The Fyre festival goers are still waiting in the airport for answers, and for a plane back to the US.

“This was a scam for sure,” Benghozi says. “It could have been something, but they didn’t put effort into it.”

On social media, the promoters of the festival said, “Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed. After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely.”