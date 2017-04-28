Suspects Arrested After Pepper Spray Robbery At Gas Station

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Frightening moments for an attendant at a gas station in Denton after a man walks in, fogs the cashier in the face with pepper spray and then grabs cash from the register.

The assault and robbery happened at the Millennium Shell gas station, in the 3100 block of West University, on April 26. After putting the worker out of commission and grabbing the money, the suspect ran to the parking lot and got into the passenger side of a waiting maroon-colored Ford Explorer.

It isn’t known if there were customers inside the store, but witnesses outside saw the suspect leaving and were able to give police a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number.

It was the next day when police tracked down the SUV in the parking lot of a motel near Interstate-35E. After some investigation and getting a search warrant, police found suspects Ashton Robinson and Omar Tovar in one of the rooms.

According to investigators, the search of the room linked the men to the robbery of the gas station. Both Robinson, 19 and Tovar, 20, have been charged with Robbery. Another person found in the motel room was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Both of the robbery suspects remain in the City of Denton jail — their bond has not been set.