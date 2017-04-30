2 Dead As Chartered Bus Texas School Athletes Crashes

Rangers Claim Infielder Pete Kozma Off Waivers From Yankees The Texas Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sunday and will make a move to add him to the 25-man roster once he reports to the club.

Cowboys Stick With Draft Plan In Search For Defensive StarThe emphasis on the secondary continued on the final day of the draft Saturday, with Dallas also trying to replace two starting safeties in Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox. The Cowboys took Louisiana Tech safety Xavier Woods and Florida State cornerback Marquez White in the sixth round.