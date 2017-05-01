Dallas Cowboys List Of UDFA Signees Include 2 QBs

CANTON TORNADOES: Recovery Begins | Dream Wedding Becomes NightmareDamage Photos | Tornado Video
May 1, 2017 8:04 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Mike Fisher, NCAA, NFL, NFL Draft, Stephen Jones, undrafted free agent

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Once the NFL Draft ends, another “draft’’ begins. It’s the recruiting and signing of undrafted free agents, and the Dallas Cowboys spent the weekend on the chase, adding 14 more players, including Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush.

Why do we list him at the top?

Because, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says, “He’s got a free shot if he can show up. A free shot at a minimum to the practice squad as a third.”

Dallas’ QB depth chart is led by Dak Prescott. Kellen Moore is his backup. The third guy at the moment? Rush, the 6-3, 216-pounder who threw for 12,891 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in his college career. Dallas is also signing QB Austin Appleby of Florida.

Below, the list of the other UDFAs that we know to this point who will be at The Star in Frisco for rookie minicamp May 12-14 (hat-tip to dal.247sports.com):

Austin Appleby, QB, Florida

Woody Baron, DT, Virginia Tech

Brian Brown, WR, Richmond

Michael Coe, OL, North Dakota

Kennan Gilchrist, OLB, Appalachian State

Blake Jarwin, TE, Oklahoma State

Joe Jones, LB, Northwestern

Levon Myers, OL, Northern Illinois

Lewis Neal, Edge, LSU

Cooper Rush, QB, Central Michigan

Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas

Nate Theaker, OG, Wayne State

Jahad Thomas, RB, Temple

Lucas Wacha, Edge, Wyoming

