Dallas Cowboys List Of UDFA Signees Include 2 QBs

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Once the NFL Draft ends, another “draft’’ begins. It’s the recruiting and signing of undrafted free agents, and the Dallas Cowboys spent the weekend on the chase, adding 14 more players, including Central Michigan QB Cooper Rush.
Why do we list him at the top?
Because, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones says, “He’s got a free shot if he can show up. A free shot at a minimum to the practice squad as a third.”
Dallas’ QB depth chart is led by Dak Prescott. Kellen Moore is his backup. The third guy at the moment? Rush, the 6-3, 216-pounder who threw for 12,891 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in his college career. Dallas is also signing QB Austin Appleby of Florida.
Below, the list of the other UDFAs that we know to this point who will be at The Star in Frisco for rookie minicamp May 12-14 (hat-tip to dal.247sports.com):
Austin Appleby, QB, Florida
Woody Baron, DT, Virginia Tech
Brian Brown, WR, Richmond
Michael Coe, OL, North Dakota
Kennan Gilchrist, OLB, Appalachian State
Blake Jarwin, TE, Oklahoma State
Joe Jones, LB, Northwestern
Levon Myers, OL, Northern Illinois
Lewis Neal, Edge, LSU
Cooper Rush, QB, Central Michigan
Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas
Nate Theaker, OG, Wayne State
Jahad Thomas, RB, Temple
Lucas Wacha, Edge, Wyoming