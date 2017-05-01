Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
One in four people (79 million Americans) are infected with HPV. And, 14 million more people will become infected this year alone. The HPV vaccination is now recommended for both boys and girls and is the best way to prevent many types of cancer caused by the HPV virus, but only 40 percent of girls and 22 percent of boys in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
For more information about preventing cervical cancer and the other cancers that HPV causes, go to the American Cancer Society’s website or call 1-800-227-2345.
For the latest on vaccination recommendations, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.