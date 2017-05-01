Rangers Hope Beltre Is Back In Late May

By Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels hopes to get his third baseman back in the near future.

During his regular appearance on the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan, Daniels said he hopes to have some clarity on the situation by this week, but that he could see Beltre back this month.

“I’m hoping by the end of this week we’ll have a little more of a firm plan on it,” Daniels said. “We’re gonna go very conservative … We’re gonna take it slow and ultimately we’ll get him back when he’s truly ready. I’m hoping it’s the second half of May but that’s a guess more than what the medical staff’s told me.”

Beltre was put on the 10-day disabled list to open the season due to a strained right calf muscle.

The 20-year veteran was eligible to be activated on April 9, but the club pushed the date back after determining he wasn’t ready.

The Rangers recently made another move in their infield when they sent Jurickson Profar to Triple-A Round Rock. Former Yankees Infielder Pete Kozma (claimed Sunday) will take Profar’s spot on the big league club.

Daniels told 105.3 The Fan on Monday that Profar should play mostly shortstop, but he could also get time at other positions while he’s in Round Rock.

Daniels also touched on the state of the team, Joey Gallo’s play and their upcoming series with the Houston Astros.

