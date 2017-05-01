Report: Dallas Firefighter Wounded, Police Searching For Shooter

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

According to a tweet from the Dallas Police Association there is an active shooter situation in Dallas.

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

Reports say one Dallas Fire & Rescue EMT has been wounded in a shooting in east Dallas, in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street, just south of I-30 near Dolphin Rd.

Emergency crews were responding to a call around 11:30 Monday morning when they came under fire.

The home where the alleged shooting occurred is near the Dallas Fire & Rescue training academy.

Officials say the injured firefighter was transported to Baylor Hospital. His condition is not known.

Police are looking for an unidentified man that is bald who may be walking with a limp, wearing dark green shirt and jeans. He may be armed with a rifle.

Dolphin Road is shut down in both directions at I-30. Only police are allowed in the area as the Air One police helicopter is searching overhead.

Police have also closed the area near Haskell and Beeman Avenue in the search for the suspect.

Nearby residents are being asked to stay in their homes.

Witnesses tell 1080 KRLD they heard about 3 to 4 shots after ambulance and fire crews got to the scene.

Every block around Dolphin and I 30 is blocked off @KRLD @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/DUmK1qFTMy — Austin York (@realAustinYork) May 1, 2017

Lawyer and former police officer Pete Schulte told CBS 11 News the massive police turnout is necessary to try and contain the area and locate the suspect. “Once they get the perimeter set up they can start the detailed search that’s required and I don’t think they’re there yet. I think they’re still trying to figure out where exactly this gunman possibly could be, so they can set up a very synced perimeter and get the search going from house-to-house, from backyard-to-backyard, and from car-to-car to find this person.”