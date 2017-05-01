CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
BREAKING NEWS: | Dallas EMT & Civilian Wounded In E. Dallas Shooting
Teen Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Fort Worth Woman

May 1, 2017 3:49 PM
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW) – A Lewisville teenager has been taken into custody after he allegedly ran over a woman in Carrollton early Monday morning.

Jordan Landaverde, 19, was driving a Ford F-150 in the 2400 block of IH 35E northbound when he hit and killed 24-year-old Lindsay Weems, police say.

Weems had gotten out of her car on the highway after a previous crash when she was struck by Landaverde’s truck, authorities say.

Landaverde and a 19-year-old unidentified female passenger initially ran away from the scene on foot, but officers were able to find them and take them into custody.

Landaverde is charged with intoxication manslaughter, while the female is charged with public intoxication.

