Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In DFW

By Shawn Lealos Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Battle of Puebla, an annual Mexican holiday that is celebrated all over the world. For many cities across the United States, one of the main focuses of Cinco de Mayo is to find a great spot to enjoy some Mexican beer, whether it is mainstream brands like Dos Equis or Corona or something a little more traditional. When it comes to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, there are a lot of places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, whether it is a traditional Mexican restaurant, pub, or bar. Here is a look at the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the DFW area.

Casa Mama

1445 Los Rios Blvd., Suite 301

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 943-3900

www.casamamas.com 1445 Los Rios Blvd., Suite 301Plano, TX 75074(972) 943-3900 Casa Mama is an authentic Mexican restaurant that is open daily and includes a great bar as well as a patio to eat and drink at, perfect for the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration in the DFW area. This year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration at Casa Mama will include live music as well with the band Mariachi Asi Es Mexico. Not only will the bar be serving ice cold Mexican beer but they will also have $3 margarita specials all day long. The hours for Casa Mama live music celebration on Cinco de Mayo in the DFW area is from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Cyclone Anaya’s

3211 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dallas, TX 75219

(214) 420-0030

www.cycloneanaya.com 3211 Oak Lawn Ave.Dallas, TX 75219(214) 420-0030 Cyclone Anaya’s is a Texas-based Mexican restaurant and bar that was founded by former professional wrestler Cyclone Anaya and his wife Carolina, a former Miss Houston. The restaurant is named after Cyclone and features his wife’s homemade Texas recipes. The best thing about the Cyclone Anaya’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in the DFW area is that it is not just a one-day party as they actually extend the party to three full days with happy hour prices on margaritas and beers. There will also be a pinata broken all three days throughout the celebration.

Dallas Cinco de Mayo 30th Anniversary

Historic Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75207

(469) 657-4090

The yearly Dallas Cinco de Mayo celebration in Oak Cliff is entering their 30th anniversary this year and there is something here for everyone. Included is the big Cinco de Mayo parade down Jefferson Blvd. from 10 a.m. until noon. There will be floats and marching bands and much more. This leads into the Fiesta on Jefferson Blvd., which lasts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with storefront booths, food vendors, and numerous DJs playing the best in Latino and dance party music. There is also a chance for corporate sponsorship leading up to the big annual Cinco de Mayo event in the DFW area.

Taqueria La Ventana

1611 McKinney Ave.

Dallas, TX 75202

(214) 484-6803

www.taquerialaventana.com 1611 McKinney Ave.Dallas, TX 75202(214) 484-6803 Taqueria La Ventana is one of the top patio restaurants in the DFW area that specializes in Mexican food, drinks, and cuisine. All the food here is from locally sourced products and is homemade for an authentic Mexican experience. Every year, the restaurant opens up their patio for Cinco de Mayo celebrations with authentic Mexican street tacos, specials on margaritas, and lots of different Mexican beers. The signature margarita is only $2 during this Cinco de Mayo celebration in the DFW area.