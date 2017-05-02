CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Dallas Firefighter Shot In Line Of Duty Improving, Faces Long Recovery

May 2, 2017 7:27 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Arthur Riggins, Dallas Fire Rescue, Derick Brown, firefighter, paramedic, paramedic shot, William An

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas firefighters are relieved to hear firefighter-paramedic William An is improving after being shot once in the leg and once in the arm.

On Monday, An was trying to help save someone else who had just been shot.

The President of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association Jim McDade said, “Everything is looking up right now.”

He sayid on Monday, suspect Derick Brown, 36, shot An as he and another firefighter-paramedic were running away from him.

Police said Brown shot and killed his roommate, 67-year-old Arthur Riggins inside his home along the 3200 block of Reynolds Ave, then went outside and shot a 24-year-old man in the street.

The man is now receiving treatment at Baylor University Medical Center, the same facility where An remains in critical condition in the ICU.

An has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue for nearly 11 years.

He is being comforted by his wife Jayne, whose 18 weeks pregnant, and their 3-year-old son.

In a statement, Jayne An said, “By the grace of God, my husband is doing okay. We are greatly thankful for all the prayers sent our way. Please continue to pray for Will and keep him and our entire family in your prayers. Special thanks again to the first responders who risk their lives daily for others. God bless.”

McDade said on Tuesday, the police officer who saved An’s life, Sgt. Robert Watson, gathered with him and his family at the hospital.

asgt Dallas Firefighter Shot In Line Of Duty Improving, Faces Long Recovery

Sgt. Robert Watson – Dallas Police Department

“It was an incredibly emotional moment for everybody involved. Our chief, Chief Coatney was there and all of the guys who work with him were there also. It was a very touching moment for all of us.”

It’s the first time in 30 years he says a firefighter-paramedic has been shot in the line of duty.

McDade said Monday’s shooting is further proof of the close relationship between Dallas police officers and firefighters.

“There’s definitely a bond between Blue and Red. You go back to July 7 and what happened. Some of our guys attempted to save their lives and yesterday, they saved our lives,” said McDade.

An has already had three surgeries and will likely need a few more.

“It’s going to be a long, long recovery,” said McDade.

Some firefighters are wondering what could have done differently Tuesday, but McDade said there was no indication firefighters needed to stage, a practice of waiting for police to arrive at the scene because of potential dangers.

The shooter, they were told was inside the house, not outside. “They did everything correctly. They did nothing wrong. It was an attack on them by a violent criminal.”

 

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch