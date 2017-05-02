Dallas Firefighter Shot In Line Of Duty Improving, Faces Long Recovery

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas firefighters are relieved to hear firefighter-paramedic William An is improving after being shot once in the leg and once in the arm.

On Monday, An was trying to help save someone else who had just been shot.

The President of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association Jim McDade said, “Everything is looking up right now.”

He sayid on Monday, suspect Derick Brown, 36, shot An as he and another firefighter-paramedic were running away from him.

Police said Brown shot and killed his roommate, 67-year-old Arthur Riggins inside his home along the 3200 block of Reynolds Ave, then went outside and shot a 24-year-old man in the street.

The man is now receiving treatment at Baylor University Medical Center, the same facility where An remains in critical condition in the ICU.

An has been with Dallas Fire-Rescue for nearly 11 years.

He is being comforted by his wife Jayne, whose 18 weeks pregnant, and their 3-year-old son.

In a statement, Jayne An said, “By the grace of God, my husband is doing okay. We are greatly thankful for all the prayers sent our way. Please continue to pray for Will and keep him and our entire family in your prayers. Special thanks again to the first responders who risk their lives daily for others. God bless.”

McDade said on Tuesday, the police officer who saved An’s life, Sgt. Robert Watson, gathered with him and his family at the hospital.

“It was an incredibly emotional moment for everybody involved. Our chief, Chief Coatney was there and all of the guys who work with him were there also. It was a very touching moment for all of us.”

It’s the first time in 30 years he says a firefighter-paramedic has been shot in the line of duty.

McDade said Monday’s shooting is further proof of the close relationship between Dallas police officers and firefighters.

“There’s definitely a bond between Blue and Red. You go back to July 7 and what happened. Some of our guys attempted to save their lives and yesterday, they saved our lives,” said McDade.

An has already had three surgeries and will likely need a few more.

“It’s going to be a long, long recovery,” said McDade.

Some firefighters are wondering what could have done differently Tuesday, but McDade said there was no indication firefighters needed to stage, a practice of waiting for police to arrive at the scene because of potential dangers.

The shooter, they were told was inside the house, not outside. “They did everything correctly. They did nothing wrong. It was an attack on them by a violent criminal.”