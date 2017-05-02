Suspect In Deadly Ridgmar Mall Shooting Kills Self

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Police say the suspect in a deadly shooting at Ridgmar Mall on Monday killed himself during a chase.

Department of Public Safety troopers and Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were chasing the suspect northbound on I-35 in Temple late Monday night.

Officers say the vehicle eventually slowed down and the suspect shot himself.

Investigators say the chase began when DPS troopers matched the suspect’s car to a statewide alert.

A woman called police Monday just before 6:00 pm and said she’d been shot in the Ridgmar Mall parking lot. Officers found her in a car. She was shot several times and died of her wounds.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Detectives said they believed they knew who the killer was, but have not released his identity.