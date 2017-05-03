Hamels Out 8 Weeks With Strained Oblique

By Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels is out for approximately 8 weeks with a strained oblique muscle, the club announced Wednesday.
Hamels was injured as he prepared for his start against the Astros on Tuesday. Hamels felt tightness in his right side during his warmup session in the bullpen.
The left-hander returned to Arlington and underwent an MRI and an examination by team physician Keith Meister, where it was confirmed that he had a strained oblique.
Texas has called up Anthony Bass in a corresponding move.
Hamels is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA in 5 starts this season. This is the 5th time Hamels has been on the DL in his career, but it’s his first time with Texas.
