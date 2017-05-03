Police Investigate Murder-Suicide At North Lake College In Irving

Follow CBSDFW: Facebook | Twitter
IRVING (CBSDFW.com) – North Lake College in Irving was placed on lockdown Wednesday when an unidentified suspect opened fire on campus.
Irving Police responded to a call of an active shooter at the community college campus around 11:30 am.
Student were immediately evacuated and several others were forced to shelter in place as police arrived and began searching the campus for the suspect.
“Every available unit and resource has been sent that way” Irving Police Officer James McLellan told Newsradio 1080 KRLD. “There may be injuries, but nothing has been confirmed” said McLellan.
According to officials, the shooting incident happened in ‘Building A’ on the North Lake Campus.
An hour after it began, the suspect was found dead in the science building along with a female victim. Police believe it was a murder-suicide.
The school will remain closed for the rest of the day.
Nearby Singley Academy and MacArthur High School were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.
North Lake College student were active on social media sharing what they are seeing and hearing on campus.
On social media, one student reported seeing police with rifles in the college library.
Images were sent out from students showing the university on lockdown with a heavy police presence in the parking lots.
The DART Orange line was temporarily rerouted due to the situation — the train stop at the campus was closed. All bus service to North Lake College Station was temporarily halted as well.
Attorney and former law enforcement officer Pete Schulte told CBS 11:
