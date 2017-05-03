BREAKING NEWS: Murder-Suicide Reported At North Lake College In Irving | Chopper 11 Live | KRLD Live
STORMS IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Police Investigate Murder-Suicide At North Lake College In Irving

May 3, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Breaking, Crime, Irving, irving police department, lock down, Murder Suicide, North Lake College, Texas

Follow CBSDFW: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBSDFW.com) – North Lake College in Irving was placed on lockdown Wednesday when an unidentified suspect opened fire on campus.

Irving Police responded to a call of an active shooter at the community college campus around 11:30 am.

Student were immediately evacuated and several others were forced to shelter in place as police arrived and began searching the campus for the suspect.

“Every available unit and resource has been sent that way” Irving Police Officer James McLellan told Newsradio 1080 KRLD. “There may be injuries, but nothing has been confirmed” said McLellan.

According to officials, the shooting incident happened in ‘Building A’ on the North Lake Campus.

An hour after it began, the suspect was found dead in the science building along with a female victim. Police believe it was a murder-suicide.

The school will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Nearby Singley Academy and MacArthur High School were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

North Lake College student were active on social media sharing what they are seeing and hearing on campus.

On social media, one student reported seeing police with rifles in the college library.

Images were sent out from students showing the university on lockdown with a heavy police presence in the parking lots.

The DART Orange line was temporarily rerouted due to the situation — the train stop at the campus was closed. All bus service to North Lake College Station was temporarily halted as well.

Attorney and former law enforcement officer Pete Schulte told CBS 11:

“The first thing that they (Police) do at a community like a university is they do err on the side of caution and issue that lockdown, whether it may found out to be warranted or not. They’re going to go building to building, and area of the campus to area of the campus, and find out where the last place that the gunman was seen and they’re gonna go from there.”
.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch