Police Investigate Murder-Suicide At North Lake College In Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.com) – North Lake College in Irving was placed on lockdown Wednesday when an unidentified suspect opened fire on campus.

Irving Police responded to a call of an active shooter at the community college campus around 11:30 am.

Active shooter at Northlake College – avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

Student were immediately evacuated and several others were forced to shelter in place as police arrived and began searching the campus for the suspect.

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

“Every available unit and resource has been sent that way” Irving Police Officer James McLellan told Newsradio 1080 KRLD. “There may be injuries, but nothing has been confirmed” said McLellan.

According to officials, the shooting incident happened in ‘Building A’ on the North Lake Campus.

An hour after it began, the suspect was found dead in the science building along with a female victim. Police believe it was a murder-suicide.

All campuses are closed. All classes, including evening classes, are canceled. If you are not on campus, stay away. More updates soon. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

The school will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Nearby Singley Academy and MacArthur High School were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

North Lake College student were active on social media sharing what they are seeing and hearing on campus.

Lockdown at Northlake college pic.twitter.com/X1ZNlz9vtK — hmz (@ZaboltF) May 3, 2017

On social media, one student reported seeing police with rifles in the college library.

Cops with rifles??? In the library???? Looks like they are looking for someone. #SHOOK #northlakecollege — Daria (@gonzalezasha) May 3, 2017

Images were sent out from students showing the university on lockdown with a heavy police presence in the parking lots.

North lake college is under lock down! Multiple police units on scene! pic.twitter.com/x8HKCT3XWR — Cody Maverick (@LilPrivateJet) May 3, 2017

The DART Orange line was temporarily rerouted due to the situation — the train stop at the campus was closed. All bus service to North Lake College Station was temporarily halted as well.

Attorney and former law enforcement officer Pete Schulte told CBS 11:

“The first thing that they (Police) do at a community like a university is they do err on the side of caution and issue that lockdown, whether it may found out to be warranted or not. They’re going to go building to building, and area of the campus to area of the campus, and find out where the last place that the gunman was seen and they’re gonna go from there.” .

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information.