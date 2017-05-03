Texas House Passes Dallas Police And Fire Pension Bill

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas House unanimously passed its bill to save the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund.
The House will have a final vote on it Thursday.
Lawmakers said minor changes could still be made.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings opposed the bill saying it would cost Dallas taxpayers too much money.
After final passage in the House, the bill moves on to the Senate.
House Pensions Committee Chairman Dan Flynn (R-Van) filed HB 3158 in March.
The bill calls for “a new strong board of trustees” to work out the issues.
“This board will be free of heavy representation of those from elected positions and those without significant business experience,” explained Rep. Flynn’s news release.
The bill calls for the board to be composed of business executives with strong training required in fiduciary duty to save the plan, and “will be informed of the dangers of alternative investments and general board functions such as rule making.”
The goal of the bill is to ensure the Dallas Police and Fire Pension plan is actuarially sound.
Actuaries estimated last year that the plans, which then covered about 9,900 members, were only 45 percent funded and could become insolvent in 15 years.