Kids & Parents Still Shaken After Mesquite Daycare Fire

By Vanessa Brown | CBSDFW.COM May 4, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Appleseed Academy, daycare, fire, Mesquite

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – When you drop your children off at daycare, you think that they will remain safe. But what happened Wednesday afternoon in Mesquite still has dozens of parents shaken up, and searching for a new place to take their kids on Thursday.

It was about 4:00 p.m. when a massive fire broke out at Appleseed Academy. The cause of the fire is still not known. Images of the damage are incredible and the building is a total loss, but there have been no reports of any injuries. Close to 100 students and teachers managed to escape the flames.

Witnesses said that it only took a few minutes before the building became engulfed.

The daycare posted a notice about the fire online, and asked parents to come pick up their children. That was a scary moment for mother Lynora New, who was still at work. “I dropped my pen, I looked at my co-workers, and I said, “Got to go, my kid’s daycare is on fire,” and I just ran out the building,” New said.

Amaya Turnbull was a student at Appleseed Academy. She recalled what it was like to be that close to the blaze. “I saw smoke and pieces of backpacks flying into the fire, and like, fire coming up,” she said behind tears, before thanking the firefighters for helping out. “Thank you, and God bless you.”

Appleseed Academy had been serving children as early as infancy and pre-kindergarten. The building was just inspected at the end of March and no violations were reported. Fire officials are continuing to investigate on Thursday to determine how such a fire could have started.

The daycare’s owner posted an update on Facebook, saying that she will start looking for a temporary location right away. She credited her attentive students and teachers, along with regular fire drills, for making sure that this situation resulted in a safe outcome for all.

