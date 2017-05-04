Preventing The Next High Profile Attack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – High profile shootings and attacks have been adding up in North Texas this spring.

The shooting that left two dead at North Lake College in Irving Wednesday, was preceded this week by a random stabbing at the University of Texas in Austin that killed Graham’s Harrison Brown.

A woman in Fort Worth was shot and killed sitting in her car.

And last week in Dallas, a shooting in an office, forced an entire building to evacuate.

Since late January, CBS11 has reported murder-suicides in at least seven North Texas counties.

But Dallas counselor Elizabeth Scrivner says she doesn’t see a connection in the string of violence, outside of people possibly ignoring the warning signs.

“Social anxiety is not something you just ignore, in your child or other people’s children,” she said. “Like you wouldn’t ignore them failing a class.”

Police, Scrivner said, don’t have to be a call you only make after something bad happens. People, especially families, are often afraid of acknowledging signs of a problem, but it’s the right move to make, she said.

“There’s a big difference between putting something on social media, and blasting it out to where an entire school sees it, and going to, privately, to a lawyer and to the police and asking what are my rights,” said Scrivner

And it may be the only way she said, to keep the next attack from happening.

At their Irving home Thursday, a man said the family of accused North Lake shooter Adrian Torres, had no comment.

North Lake College will stay closed until Monday, May 8.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Friday, campus police will escort students onto the campus to pick up anything they left behind when they fled during the shooting.