Rangers Activate Pitcher A.J. Griffin From DL

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – Following a 10-day stint on the DL, Rangers pitcher A.J. Griffin has been reactivated following a battle with gout in this left ankle.
To make room for Griffin on the active roster, right-handed pitcher Anthony Bass has been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
Griffin is 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA in 3 starts for the Rangers this season and will be making his first Texas start since April 17 at Oakland.
