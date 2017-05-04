TABC ‘Blue Signs’ Give Business Owners Sense Of Safety

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Skillets Kitchen & Sports Bar is back open after a renovation, which means returning signs to their rightful spots.

After Wednesday’s double shooting tragedy at neighboring restaurant, Zona Caliente, the blue sign in the front door carries special importance to Manager Nancy Gibson.

“I think it makes us feel a lot safer,” she said.

The signs are determined by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission based on percentage of alcohol sales. Below 51 percent and businesses get a blue sign – meaning licensed handgun owners can legally carry there.

“If 51 percent or more of your sales are derived from alcohol, it’s considered a red sign business, which would prohibit a licensed holder from carrying a firearm,” says Lt. Chris Cook with the Arlington Police Department.

Gibson believes the blue sign helps protect her customers and her staff.

“I think that everybody should feel if they know that someone around them that is licensed that is trained, that has the education, that they can make a positive impact instead of a negative,” she says.

Additionally, in the case of Gibson’s neighbors, both she and police said it may have saved countless lives.

“A lot of lives could have been hurt yesterday.”

Open Carry is also permitted in restaurant with blue signs. That is, unless it’s posted otherwise at the front door.