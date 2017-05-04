Texas House OKs Swapping High School History Exam For Civics Test

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas House has approved scrapping the state’s U.S. history exam required to graduate high school and replacing it with a civics test similar to the naturalization exam.
Since 2015, more than a dozen states have required high school social studies curriculum to include material covered by the 100 questions people take to become U.S. citizens. Lessons focus more on items like the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
But the stakes are higher in Texas, where the history test is one of five that students pass to earn a diploma. The proposal would swap it for one similar to the citizenship test, while not otherwise alerting history curriculums.
The bill passed via voice vote Wednesday, and needs only a final, largely formulaic vote to go to the state Senate.
