Vigil Held For Manager Gunned Down At Arlington Sports Bar

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and loved ones of Cesar Perez, 37, gathered at Zona Caliente sports bar in Arlington on Thursday night for a vigil.

The scene of a deadly shooting 24 hours earlier is now a place of mourning for loved ones of Perez. They gathered to pray and remember the father of four.

One child hood friend, Mike Mendez described Perez as, “A loyal friend… a strong minded person. He loved his family he loved his kids.”

Arlington police say on Wednesday night just after 6 p.m. a 48-year-old man unknown to the staff and customers at Zona Caliente walked into the establishment acting bizarre and saying incoherent things.

Investigators say as Perez the general manager of the sports bar tried to calm him down that man shot Perez at point blank range.

Police say another customer inside who was legally carrying a hand gun was able to return fire and kill the shooter before he could hurt anyone else.

Authorities don’t believe the man that killed Perez knew him.

The shooter was found to have three hand guns and two knives with him, according to Arlington police.

They are trying to figure out why this happened, and so are Perez’s loved ones who are now left with heavy hearts.

“I didn’t want to believe it. I went to his house looking for him. I wanted to see if it was true,” said Mendez.