Country Music Star Loretta Lynn Recovering From Stroke

May 5, 2017 8:22 PM

(CBSDFW.COM) – American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

The singer/songwriter, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, was advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.

Lynn’s website says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

