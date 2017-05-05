Country Music Star Loretta Lynn Recovering From Stroke

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBSDFW.COM) – American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.
The singer/songwriter, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, was advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.
Upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.