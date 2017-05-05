Cowboys Home Run Derby Open To Public For First Time

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys annual Reliant Home Run Derby charity competition, which last year raised $50,000 to benefit The Salvation Army, has always been a private affair.
But this Monday’s sixth annual event is open to the public — which means more charitable proceeds, more publicity and more Cowboys.
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Witten, Dez Bryant and coach Jason Garrett are scheduled to be among the headliners as things get underway at 5:30 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.
Tickets are just $5 and children 10 and under are admitted free. Doors will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. and the festivities are expected to conclude around 6:45 p.m.
Also scheduled to participate are Terrance Williams, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Byron Jones, Jeff Heath and Orlando Scandrick.