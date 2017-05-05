Home Invasion Suspect Wanted In Southlake

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Police have released a sketch of an armed home invasion, robbery suspect.
Police said a man approached the front door of a home on Thetford Court on Tuesday and told the person at the home he was looking for a lost dog.
Police said that’s when he forced his way inside, then used a radio to contact an accomplice.
They both had firearms and tied up the victim while demanding money and other valuables, according to police. But they said the suspects were scared off when the homeowner’s adult son returned home.
Police said the suspect in the sketch is a white man in his early 30’s, around 6 feet tall with glasses. Police said he was wearing a baseball cap with a “Cub Scout Leader” emblem embroidered on it.
They’re asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at at 817-748-8123.