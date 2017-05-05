Oak Cliff Body Builder: ‘Age Is Nothing But A Number’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAK CLIFF (CBS11 SPORTS) – Robert “Stonewall” Jackson, at 73 years old, is in better shape than many people ever will be in.

Last month, on his 73rd birthday, he took first place in two different divisions at a body building competition in Fort Worth.

The Oak Cliff resident has been weight training and body building for more than 40 years, and says he wants to encourage older people that’s it never too late to get going.

Jackson wakes up around 2:00 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. each day and takes power naps throughout the day.

This allows him to workout multiple times a day and tend to the biggest task of his life.

Jackson is the official guardian of his two grandchildren, 6-year-old, Nasjah, and 7-year-old, Prince.

Jackson says that’s a full-time job but he loves it and they inspire him to stay in great shape.

“They love to see all my trophies before they go to bed each night,” Jackson said.