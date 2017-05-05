More Progress For Firefighter/Paramedic Shot Monday

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter/paramedic, William An, who was shot while trying to assist a shooting victim Monday, remains in critical condition, but DFR says he is consistently improving.

“Over the past few days, family, friends and co-workers have witnessed Officer An go from incomprehensible indications of discomfort and fatigue, to normal verbal exchanges, sitting upright and even the occasional laugh,” a DFR news release stated.

The statement went on to say:

Officer An, still has a long road ahead as he continues to undergo procedures, and follow-up with medical personnel, related to the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

His wife, and entire family, is in relatively good spirits considering An’s status at the beginning of the week. They are thankful for all the prayers and well-wishes from first responders, the Dallas Community and people across the country who have shown their support; but understand that his recovery is far from over.

If you would like to help the family, the Dallas Firefighters Association’s Local 58 Relief Fund is accepting donations for Officer An.

It is a 501c3 non-profit charity from which DFR says 100 percent of the money donated goes to the intended cause.