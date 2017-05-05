The Colony’s Lava Cantina Cranks Music To Some, A Nuisance To Others

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – Lava Cantina in the Grandscape development of The Colony is a new hot spot for live music and entertainment.

Just this week they’ve already had three live performances including Los Lonely Boys and a Beastie Boys cover band.

The shows were packed with fans, but the noise coming from the stage late into the night has upset neighbors who live in the Kings Ridge subdivision just over in Plano on the boundary that divides The Colony from Plano.

Bill Kula, a Kings Ridge resident and spokesman for their Home Owners Association said the sound is disrupting the quality of life in his neighborhood.

“Homes as far as three miles away from the stage are hearing the music inside,” said Kula.

The complaints have made it to city leaders in both cities and even their respective police departments who have fielded dozens of noise complaint calls in the last three days.

In a letter to the King Ridge HOA from The Colony City manager Troy Powell wrote in part: “We are not in the same city but we are neighbors and it’s important for us to find a resolution quickly.”

Ian Vaughn, the owner of Lava Cantina has taken an active role in trying to address the issue. Among the temporary measures he has taken are removable sound barriers that help drown out the noise. Vaughn said he is well aware of the issue and is hoping to find a permanent fix soon.

“I don’t want to be a nuisance and so I am doing the best I can with it at the moment,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said he wants neighbors to be excited to have him as a neighbor and that lowering the sound is his top priority.

“I’ve spent everything I own to open this thing and I just want people to be excited.”

The residents of the Kings Ridge HOA are set to meet with Vaughn and city leaders from both Plano and The Colony next week.