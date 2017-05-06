CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texas House OKs Barring Government From Subpoenaing Sermons

May 6, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Religious Leaders, Sermons, Subpoena, Texas, Texas House

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas House has approved prohibiting government entities from compelling pastors and other religious leaders to divulge the contents of their sermons in civil legal cases.

The chamber voted 139-2 on Saturday to pass a bill that overwhelmingly cleared the state Senate in March. A similar 2015 measure also passed the Senate, but didn’t become law.

In 2014, the city of Houston sought to subpoena sermons and speeches by five Houston pastors who opposed a local gay rights ordinance that was eventually defeated by voters. Those subpoenas were later dropped, however, amid outcry over freedom of speech and religion.

The “sermon safeguard” bill prohibits seeking written copies or audio recordings of religious orations “in any civil proceeding to which the governmental entity is a party.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

